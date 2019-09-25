The Lodi volleyball team had its Capitol North Conference title hopes take a big hit on Sept. 17. The Blue Devils were shutout by host Lake Mills 3-0.
The Lady Blue Devils fell to 3-2 in the Capitol North. They are in third place behind Lakeside Lutheran (5-0) and Lake Mills (4-1).
The L-Cats made a statement right away with a 25-15 victory in the first game.
The Blue Devils more than held their own in Game 2. The game came right down to the end and Lake Mills prevailed 26-24.
The Lady L-Cats completed the sweep with a 26-16 triumph in Game 3.
Amanda Miller led Lodi with eight kills, while Sam Klann chipped in four. Miller tied Karla Douglas with a team-high two service aces.
Lodi’s Jaden Kolinski finished the night with 13 assists, while Paige Walzer had two blocks.
Miller added to her great night with a team-high 10 digs, while Dylann Harrington and Grace Mearz added nine and eight, respectively.
Grace Schopf and Sophia Lee combined for 24 kills for Lake Mills, while Sydney Lewellin registered a team-best 34 assists. Tatum Riggleman came away with 20 digs.
The Lady Blue Devils will take part in the Portage Quad at 9 a.m. this Saturday.
On Oct. 1, the Blue Devils will host conference rival Columbus at 6:45 p.m.
