On Sept. 2nd at 6:06 a.m., The Lodi Police Department was assisted by The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after a 911 call was received reporting a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Sunrise Dr., Lodi.
During the Disturbance, Robert Clark, 55, Lodi, discharged a firearm outside of the residence. Clark was arrested for domestic related recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Clark was taken into custody and the firearm used in the incident was seized by law enforcement. There is no remaining danger to the public.
The Lodi Police Department was assisted by The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Lodi EMS.
