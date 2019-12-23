The Lodi prep wrestling team continued its challenging schedule with a non-conference dual against Mineral Point on Dec. 19 and the Fond du Lac Invite on Dec. 21.
The Blue Devils, who are ranked ninth in Division 2, fell a point short, 38-37, against Mineral Point, which is honorable mention in the Division 3 rankings.
Last Saturday, Lodi placed sixth at the 24-team Fond du Lac Invite.
Lodi will take part in the Bi-State Classic this Friday and Saturday in La Crosse. Action will begin at 9 a.m. on both days.
Mineral Point 38
Lodi 37
Both teams came away with seven wins, so the dual came down to bonus points.
The Blue Devils jumped out to a 9-0 lead to start the night, thanks to wins by 182-pounder Sawyer Helmbrecht and 195-pounder Ben Simplot.
Helmbrecht knocked off Mason Hughes 8-4, while Simplot pinned Mitch Aurit in 51 seconds.
Mineral Point got on the scoreboard when 220-pounder Daniel Nordstrom pinned Brock Beyer in 1:28.
Lodi went up 15-6 when heavyweight Wyatt Ripp pinned Mason Horn in 49 seconds.
Mineral Point grabbed its first lead with consecutive wins by 106-pounder Lucas Sullivan, 113-pounder Trapper Nafzger and 120-pounder Colbi Carey. Sullivan defeated Parker Heintz 12-3, Nafzger pinned Owen Breunig in 5:45 and Carey stuck Levi Ness in 1:18.
After Lodi’s Chandler Curtis received a forfeit at 126, Mineral Point 132-pounder Ross Lindsey shut out Dean Finney 12-0.
Zane Licht had a strong match at 138 for Lodi. He scored an 18-7 major decision over Wyatt Evans.
At 145, Mineral Points’ Jimmy Tibbets pinned Ashton McDonald in 1:54.
The Blue Devils answered with back-to-back pins by 152-pounder Zach Potter and 160-pounder Colton Nicolay to go up 37-32.
Potter recorded a fall in 1:47 against Kane Gunderson, while Nicolay stuck Graham Fitzsimmons in 51 seconds.
The dual would come down to the 170-pound match between Lodi’s Jack Hansen and Nolan Springer. Mineral Point earned the team win when Springer pinned Hansen in 1:48.
Fond du Lac Invite
The Blue Devils finished the tournament with 152 team points to place behind only Burlington (236), Stevens Point (205), Bay Port (193.5), Random Lake (181) and Denmark (156).
Lodi got titles from Heintz at 106 and Licht at 132.
Heintz blanked Manitowoc Lincoln’s Keaden Niemojuski 7-0 in the championship match, while Licht took care of Menomonee Falls’ Ethan Pogorzelski 7-3.
After dropping his first match of the season 6-5 to Random Lake’s Brock Upson in the semifinals, Helmbrecht (182) came away with third place after pining Port Washington’s Lucas Schumacher in 3:26.
Curtis (126) and Nicolay (160) both came away with fourth place. Curtis fell 7-5 to Manitowoc Lincoln’s Jordan Craft in the third-place match, while Nicolay dropped a 2-0 heartbreaker to Denmark’s Reece Piontek.
Hanson (170) and Beyer (220) were the only other Blue Devils to place. Hanson earned sixth place, while Beyer was eighth.
Hanson was pinned by Jacob Hansen in 2:32 in the fifth-place match, while Byer was pinned in 1:19 by Burlington’s Zeke Tiedt in the seventh-place match.
Breunig (113), TJ Mickelson (120), Mason Marchand (132), McDonald (138), Simplot (195), Bryce James (heavyweight) and Ripp (heavyweight) also represented the Blue Devils but did not place.
