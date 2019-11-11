Private Nathan Beechey, 18, of Lodi, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on Nov. 1.
Private Beechey successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego and Camp Pendleton, Calif. as part of 1st Battalion Bravo Company Platoon 1031. While in recruit training, Private Beechey achieved the status of Rifle Sharpshooter. Following ten days home on leave, he will report to Camp Pendleton, California for two months with the Infantry Training Battalion.
Private Beechey is a 2019 Lodi High School graduate. He is the son of Dwain and Angie Beechey of Lodi.
