Karan Nell Thompson, age 76, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on November 4, 1943, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, the daughter of Luther and LCora (Smith) Gage. Karan married Charles Thompson on April 8, 1960 in Wagner, Oklahoma and this year would be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. She was a stay-at-home mother until her daughters were raised. Then she worked various jobs including positions with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, American Girl, Dolphins Restaurant and Kozel’s and Reed’s grocery stores. Karan was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick’s Church in Lodi. She had a variety of interests including bridge, quilting and golf and holds the lowest score recorded for women at the Lodi Golf Club.
In addition to her husband, Charlie, survivors include her three daughters, Lisa (Dion) Landon and their children Lona Landon and Will (Rachel) Landon, Linda (Ron) Padley and their children Katie (Greg) Metzler, Jenna (Dru) Mickelson, Andrew (Stacy) Padley, Daniel Padley and Nichole Padley, Carol (Randy) Herwig and their children Justin Gasser, Kirsten Gasser and Hanna Herwig; ten great grandchildren with the 11th due in February; sister, Betty Narcomey, and nephew, Pat (Carla) Narcomey. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Glen Gage; brother-in-law, Buster Narcomey and sister-in-law, Rae Ann Wopat.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK’S CHURCH, 521 Fair St, Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, with Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation was held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and also at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorials may be made to the Lodi Woman’s Club Public Library, Lodi Comfort Quilters or Prayer Shawl Ministry. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
