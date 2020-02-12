The Lodi girls basketball team celebrated Rock the Gym night last Friday by capturing its fourth Capitol North win of the season.
The Blue Devils used a strong first half to knock off visiting Watertown Luther Prep 68-54.
“I want to thank the Booster Club for once again organizing another great Rock the Gym,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “The atmosphere was awesome and to get a win was the icing on the cake.”
The win pushed the Lady Blue Devils to 4-2 in the Capitol North. They are in second place in the conference standings behind 7-0 Lake Mills.
“We knew coming into the game that we had a chance to move up to second place in conference with a win,” Puls said. “The girls executed the plan to perfection and we had many individuals step up and play some of their best basketball this season. We were also able to keep our composure as Prep made a late run and this was huge for us. This focus and attitude needs to carry us through the rest of the season because we face a very tough two weeks.”
The Blue Devils dominated the action in the first half and sprinted out to a 40-27 halftime lead.
The Phoenix tried to make a run in the second half, but they were outscored 28-27 by Lodi.
Lodi’s Lauryn Milne had her best offensive night of the season. She finished with a season-high 31 points after going 10-of-17 from the field and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.
Dylann Harrington, Jaden Kolinski and Morgan McNeill each scored 10 points for the Blue Devils.
Milne also led the Lady Blue Devils with eight rebounds, while Harrington and Kolinski grabbed seven each. Harrington and Kolinski also dished out six assists.
Grace Schmidt finished with 20 points for Luther Prep.
Lodi 54
Richland Center 44
The Blue Devils earned their third straight victory last Saturday and improved to 10-7 after taking care of host Richland Center.
No information was available on the game.
