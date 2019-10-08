Judith Ann (Applegate) Klahn, 69, of Lodi, Wis., passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. She was born on February 19, 1950, in Hackensack, New Jersey, the daughter of Frederick and Elizabeth (Moore) Applegate. She was married to Tom Klahn on August 19, 1972, in East Orange, New Jersey.
Judy came to Wisconsin to study math at the University of Wisconsin, but changed her major and graduated with honors in Elementary Education and Behavioral Disabilities. Judy taught Special Education at Poynette Elementary School for three years.
Judy loved to play bridge and tennis, and she was a gifted and award winning violinist. But Judy was happiest on the farm with her family. She was active in many farming organizations, including the Columbia County Pork Producers Association, Wisconsin Rural Leadership, the MacKenzie Environmental Center, and the 1994 Farm Progress Days Committee. In 1999, Judy became the first female president of the Wisconsin Soybean Association.
In the fall of 2008, Judy was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Judy always maintained a positive attitude and did her best to help the cause by sharing her story to raise awareness and was active in fundraising for local Alzheimer’s programs through her team, Judy’s Gang, at the annual Alzheimer’s Walk in Columbia County.
Judy is survived by her husband, Tom, her children, Lindsay (John) Ribolzi, Thomas John Klahn, and Annie Klahn (Tim Feyereisen), her grandchildren, Wesley and Julia Ribolzi and Meta Feyereisen, and her brother, Fred Applegate (Cherie Sprosty), as well as many in-laws and nieces/nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Betty.
A visitation will be held at Winn-Cress Funeral Home in Waunakee, Wis., on Friday October 11, from 4-7pm. Funeral services will be at 11am on Saturday October 12.
The family would like to say a special thank you to our dear friends and neighbors for their continued love and friendship and many, many happy visits with Judy over the years.
“It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.”
