Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, will be featuring Merrimac and the Sauk Prairie Riverway in an upcoming episode. “Merrimac & Sauk Prairie Riverway” premieres Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin and is now available to stream on Roku, Smart TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, YouTube, and on DiscoverWisconsin.com.
Co-host Mariah Haberman kicks off the episode with a ride on the iconic Merrimac Ferry. Her first stop once in Merrimac is at Charlie’s Lakeside Country Store, where she stocks up on all the vacation essentials. Haberman is then ready to start her vacation on the waters of Lake Wisconsin, 7,000 acres of water perfect for boating, swimming, and more. Whether enjoying the lake with Lake Wisconsin Cruises or water skiing with local organization Ski The Lake, there’s tons of outdoor adventure in Merrimac.
Next, Haberman heads North to spend time hiking and exploring the beautiful Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area, a geologically unique part of Devil’s Lake State Park and one of the most visited places in Wisconsin. She then visits Merry Mac’s Campground for an afternoon of family fun, including Merry Mac’s Christmas in July event where kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, participate in snowball fights, and enjoy all kinds of holiday fun in the heat. Haberman wraps up her day at Devil’s Head Resort, home to two 18-hole championship golf courses and some of the best mountain biking in the state.
Co-host Jack Taylor heads to the communities of Prairie du Sac and Sauk City, commonly known as Sauk Prairie, for a combination of outdoor recreation and big-city fun. His first stop is Vintage Brewing Company, a brewery and restaurant featuring delicious beers, beautiful views, and a relaxing beer garden with live music. Then he visits Wollersheim Distillery, an extension of Wollersheim Winery that creates handcrafted brandy, gin, whiskey, and other spirits from local ingredients. Taylor wraps up his foodie experience at John Joseph Coffee, local coffee roasters that use Wollersheim barrels to add an extra kick to their organic, fair-trade coffee.
Taylor takes to the Wisconsin River for some summer fun and enjoys the riverfront shorelines, campgrounds, parks, and boat launches that make the river accessible to everyone. Outfitters like Riverview Adventure Company offer tube and bike rentals so visitors can experience the outdoors like locals. With such an emphasis on outdoor recreation and staying active, workout studios like The Body Shop of Sauk Prairie also offer riverside classes and stunning views of the river in studio. Taylor wraps up the episode relaxing on the Wisconsin River and taking in the scenery along the way.
“Merrimac & the Sauk Prairie Riverway” will reach Discover Wisconsin’s broadcast network of 600,000 viewers across the upper Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Northern Illinois, and Upper Michigan. The episode was produced by Jennifer Ingish. To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.