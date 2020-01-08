The Lodi prep wrestling team continued its tough non-conference schedule last Friday with a dual in Marshfield.
The Blue Devils, who are ranked ninth in Division 2, were unable to hold on to an early lead in a 51-27 loss to the Tigers.
“Marshfield has a really solid team, they’re probably a top five team in Division 1,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “They had eight guys place at Bi State, so we knew we were wrestling one of the best teams in the state. However, in a lot of matches, we battled. Even when we were outmatched, we wrestled hard.”
The Blue Devils had a great start to the dual. They jumped out to a 12-0 lead.
After Bryce James received a forfeit at heavyweight to open the dual, Lodi got a pin from 106-pounder Parker Heintz, who stuck Alex Westlund in 3 minutes, 29 seconds.
However, the Tigers ran off 36 straight points to take control of the dual.
Marshfield started the run with first-period pins by 113-pounder Shane Westerhausen and 120-pounder Keagan Cliver. The Tigers received a forfeit at 126.
At 132, Marshfield’s Brett Franklin pinned Zane Licht in 4:46, while 138-pounder Gabe Pugh followed with a first-period pin of Ashton McDonald.
The lead grew to 36-12 when Marshfield received a forfeit at 145.
Blue Devil Colton Nicolay stemmed the tide with a 5-3 victory over the Tigers’ Garrett Willuweit.
Marshfield 160-pounder Camren Dennee outlasted Jack Hansen 17-11.
“I thought our captains did a nice job,” Endres said. “Colton Nicolay went out and got a win to stop a losing streak and then Jack Hansen wrestled really hard in a defeat. These two guys will serve as great leaders for us the rest of the season.”
Marshfield’s Jayden Wilhelm followed with a pin against Ben Flickinger at 170.
Sawyer Helmbrecht (182) and Noah Johnson (195) had the final two wins for the Blue Devils.
Helmbrecht pinned Alex Simon in 2:56, while Johnson stuck Cameron Hergert in 3:18.
Tiger 220-pounder Adrian Kruger closed out the dual with a fall in 3:55 against Ben Simplot.
The Blue Devils will continue their impressive non-conference schedule on Jan. 9 with a non-conference dual at ninth-ranked Wisconsin Rapids. They will host second-ranked Mukwonago on Jan. 14 and top-ranked Stoughton on Jan. 16. The three duals against the Division 1 powerhouses will start at 7 p.m.
“One thing this year’s team does better than previous teams is that they bond with each other,” Endres said. “They really like each other. They enjoy the long bus rides and the time together at duals and tournaments. That will certainly pay off for us at the end of the season.”
