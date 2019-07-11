The Town of Lodi had their recently-hired public works director quit during the second day on the job, although elected officials have not released their name.
Town of Lodi Chairman Brian Henry said a new hire has since accepted the vacant job, but Henry did not disclose the name of that person as well. The Lodi Enterprise submitted a public information request this week to determine the names of both people.
“(The employee) worked a day and then quit the next day,” Henry said. “The person … didn’t feel the job was for him. We have since hired a new employee.”
Henry said he didn’t believe he needed to release the name of the public employee because the person decided to “donate” the day on the job rather than receive payment. Henry said he wouldn’t name the new hire because the man is still employed elsewhere.
“I’d rather err on the side of caution,” Henry said.
Henry said the Public Works Department does not currently have any employees. The payment for the full-time Public Works director position is $20 per hour without health insurance, Henry said, or $18 per hour with health insurance options included.
The job includes a litany of roles.
“It’s a jack-of-all-trades position, so he’s going to be mowing, he’ll be taking care of the transfer site and conducting snow removal in the wintertime,” Henry said. “Right down to changing a lightbulb at the town hall if we need it. Kind of a little of everything. If we have a tree come down and we need to have a person to handle it, he’ll dispose of it in the manner it needs to be disposed of.”
Henry said the newest hire has worked with a Lodi company doing landscaping, mowing, snow removal and “general maintenance.” Henry said the unidentified hire has experience with skid steers and other heavy equipment used by the town.
The person is likely to start later this month, Henry said, but is currently employed elsewhere. Henry said between four and five people were interviewed.
“We’re just looking forward to the new employee coming in and doing a wonderful job for us,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.