The Lodi boys basketball team came away with mixed results in its two non-conference games last week.
On Dec. 5, the Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the season, 65-48, to host Reedsburg.
Lodi bounced back on Saturday to slip past visiting Richland Center 76-71.
The Blue Devils are 2-1 overall this season.
Lodi is off until Dec. 16 when they will play a 7:30 p.m. non-conference game at Wisconsin Heights.
Reedsburg 65
Lodi 48
The Blue Devils went toe-to-toe with the Beavers in the first half, but were unable to keep up in the second half.
Lodi worked its way to a 24-23 halftime lead.
Reedsburg dominated the second half after exploding for 42 points.
The Beavers outscored the Blue Devils 42-24 in the second half.
Logan Richards poured in 17 points to pace Lodi, while Trey Traeder finished with 10. Cayden Coddington contributed nine points.
Carter Daniels and Zach Bester both exploded for 17 points for Reedsburg, while Max Tully added 15.
Lodi 76
Richland Center 71
The Blue Devils used a strong first half to garner the win over Richland Center.
Lodi set the tone in the first half and led 40-34 at halftime.
The second half was pretty even. The Hornets held a 37-36 advantage in the second half.
Jack Persike had a monster game for the Blue Devils. He exploded for a game-high 25 points.
Traeder (14), Coddington (13) and Richards (11) also scored in double figures.
Jacob Schauf and Wes Keller both poured in 15 points for Richland Center, while Tyler Rizner finished with 14.
