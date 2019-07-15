A Merrimac man was arrested for his sixth OWI on Saturday, July 13.
Michael J. Rowinski, 46, of Merrimac, was driving his pickup truck and trailer when he entered the right ditch area of I-39 at mile marker 92 from U.S. Highway 51 near Portage at 5:25 p.m., according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Rowinski's pickup truck and trailer had been reported as a driving complaint by several drivers prior to the crash taking place.
During the crash investigation, the smell of intoxicants was detected on Rowinskis breath. Several containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle, according to State Patrol.
Rowinski did not appear to be wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, which resulted in him being partially ejected from the vehicle when it entered the median.
He was flown by Med Flight to UW Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Rowinski has five prior OWI's, is restricted to a .02 alcohol level, is required to have an ignition interlock device — which was not installed in the vehicle he was operating — and was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
