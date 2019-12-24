The Lodi boys basketball team continued its winning ways with non-conference victories over Wisconsin Heights and Cashton last week.
On Dec. 16, the Blue Devils dominated play on both ends of the court in a 69-41 win over Heights.
Lodi remained undefeated at home after knocking off visiting Cashton 72-62 last Friday.
The Blue Devils have won four straight games to move to 5-1 overall.
Lodi will take a break for the holidays and will return to the court on Jan. 3 for a 7:30 p.m. non-conference home game against River Valley.
Lodi 69
Heights 41
The Blue Devils turned in their best defensive effort of the season. It was the second time this year they held an opponent to under 50 points.
Lodi applied a lot of defensive pressure in the first half and held the Vanguards to 16 points.
The Blue Devils held a comfortable 32-16 lead at halftime.
Lodi continued to play well offensively in the second half. They outscored Wisconsin Heights 37-25.
Thanks to a 10-for-11 night at the free-throw line, Jack Persike led Lodi with 22 points.
The Blue Devils’ Trey Traeder finished with 17 points after shooting 7-for-11 from the field.
Cayden Coddington scored nine points in the win, while Quinn Faust added seven.
Persike finished with a team-high eight rebounds, while Kade Parson grabbed six boards.
Faust tallied a team-best five assists, while Logan Richards recorded four steals.
Devin Brabender was the only Vanguard to score in double digits. He came away with 11 points.
Lodi 72
Cashton 62
The Blue Devils went over the 70-point mark for the third time this season against Cashton.
Lodi did all of its damage in the first half. The Blue Devils sprinted to a 39-25 halftime lead.
Cashton cut into the deficit in the second half, but the Blue Devils were still able to come away with a double-digit victory.
The Eagles outscored the Blue Devils 37-33 in the final 18 minutes.
Persike had another big night for Lodi. He canned four three-pointers on his way to 24 points.
Richards, who was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, finished with 16 points, while Coddington contributed 12.
Connor Faust grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, while Persike and Quinn Faust both had six assists. Quinn Faust also came away with a team-best four steals.
Cashton’s Kristt Hilden led all scorers with 32 points.
