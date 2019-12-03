Natalie R. Hendrickson, age 92, passed away Sunday November 17, 2019 at Haven Hills Assisted Living in Lodi, WI.
Natalie was born at home on April 5, 1927 in Poynette the daughter of Ray & Mae (Thiessen) Hansen. She was the seventh of eight children. They had a small dairy and delivered milk and cream around Poynette by horse and wagon. She graduated from Poynette High School in 1945. On October 12th, 1947 she married Roger Hendrickson in the Poynette Presbyterian Church. When Roger was called back into active duty, they moved to Madison where he served at Truax Field. In 1952, they moved back to Poynette and bought the home where Natalie was born and raised. They lived in the family home, raising their own four children there and being actively involved in the community. Natalie was a long-time member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Poynette and Eastside Lutheran Church after moving back to Madison in 1979. In 1980 their daughter and husband purchased the family home. Three generations have lived in the home from 1916 to the present, over 100 years.
Family was the most important thing in Natalie’s life. She loved to have fun with family, friends, and neighbors. Her laugh was contagious, she had a lot of wit and spirit too! She was known for her Devil’s Food Cake and Northern Baked Beans. Her work skills were very diverse…working at the canteen in the Del Monte Canning Factory in Arlington, driving school bus for Poynette Schools, being a lab technician at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Baraboo during the Vietnam War and eventually working at MG&E as a dispatch operator until her retirement. After retirement she and Roger traveled extensively by RV throughout the United States, their favorite place being right here in Door County, WI. In her recent years she enjoyed reading, puzzles, visiting with staff at Haven Hills, visits especially from those with young children, Diet Coke and chocolate.
Natalie is survived by her children; Cynthia (David) Rowe of Poynette, Brad (Gail) Hendrickson of Pardeeville, April (Don, deceased) Woodruff of New London, Darcey (Andy) Pipping of Fountain Hills, AZ; her grandchildren; Christopher Rowe, Jenna Van Beek, Lacie Gorde, Kyle and Kelly Hendrickson, Dustin, Tara, Ryan, and Tiffany Woodruff, and Quinn Schoeneberg; her great-grandchildren; Evelyn, Marian, and Oliver Rowe, Luke and Elijah Van Beek, Austin Gorde, Trenton, Graynger, Aayden, “Little” Kelly, Baylan and Aveigha Hendrickson, Emily and Alexa Howard, Emily Woodruff-Buchanan, Elliot Woodruff-Dalton and Ellora, Natalie, Wyatt and Calista Woodruff and Hollis and Lian Schoeneberg. Also surviving are her sister-in-law Pat (Merle, deceased) Hendrickson, several nieces and nephews, other relatives, neighbors, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Mae Hansen, and her husband Roger who passed away just five months ago after being married for 72 years. She tragically lost three of her five brothers, a sister-in-law and niece by the time Natalie was 20 years old. Many years later her two sisters and two remaining brothers and their spouses passed away, leaving Natalie the only remaining member of her family for several years. Other predeceasing her were a sister-in-law, two brothers-in law, and grandsons Trenton Hendrickson and Ian Schoeneberg.
Private graveside services will be held in the spring at Hillside Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at Haven Hills Assisted Living Lodi and Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
