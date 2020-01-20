Mary Ellen Nolden (Keller) age 90, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on July 16, 1929, at home, the daughter of Raymond and Theresa Keller.
Mary Ellen was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother to an abundance of children. A priest once said she is a saint twice removed for bringing 14 children into this world. She loved us all and had a great life. We are all blessed to have had her for so many years keeping us all in line. She loved all the time she spent with her kids, grandkids, and great- grandkids and all the visits from other family and friends. She was very proud of her family, if you asked, she would tell you she had 14 kids, 35 grandchildren, 10+ great grandchildren and several other grandchildren, not blood but part of this family all the same. Mom loved baking, gardening, puzzles, and making things out of plastic canvas.
Mary Ellen is survived by her children, Paul (Roberta), Janice (Vaughn) Watzke, Larry (Janeen), Audrey (Wayne) Parrell, Barbara (Sheldon) Zander, Mark (Monica), Donna (Joe) Parrell, Duane (Denise), Sharon (Ron) Hollfelder, Maureen (Todd) Duquette, Jerome (Amy), Dale (Becky), and Nadine (Paul) Vind; 35 grandchildren; and 10+ great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Loretta Goldbeck; sisters-in-law, Irene Keller and Geraldine Nolden; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; her daughter, Carol Kessenich; her parents, Raymond and Theresa Keller; brother, Roman Keller; in-laws, Henry and Lenora Nolden, Dean Goldbeck, Edwin and Lavina Schwartz, John and Henrietta Kurt, Vincent and Dorothy O’Leary, Anthony Nolden, and Harold Nolden; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
We want to thank Haven Hills for taking such good care of our mother, especially her granddaughter, Bridget. A special thank you to her Agrace RN, Kevin and his Indigo team.
Mom was our ROCK and the toughest person we knew she will be dearly missed. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
