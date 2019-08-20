Susan Phyllis Urban, 71, of Middleton, Wis. died at home on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born March 12, 1948 in Watertown, the first child of Joseph and Sally (Linke) Urban. Susan grew up in Monroe, attending St. Victor Elementary School and graduating from Monroe High School in 1966.
She attended UW Whitewater for elementary education and spent her entire career, nearly 50 years, teaching first and second grade at St. Michael School in Dane, now called Blessed Trinity. Susan’s Catholic faith was very important to her. She was a kind and generous person to her family, church and school. Susan taught generations of students in Dane, only recently retiring but wanting to still volunteer with students.
Susan was the ultimate recycler, repurposing cloth into quilts, dried flowers into new greeting cards, and everyday items into art projects for her students. In her younger years she enjoyed scouting, camping and Campus Crusade.
Surviving are five siblings, Peter Urban of Clinton, Mass., Mary (Donn) Groom of Kaikohe, New Zealand, Paul (Kay) Urban of Monroe, David (Alice) Urban of Hudson and Matthew (Rhonda) Urban of Browntown; 10 nieces and nephews; aunt, Vanda Wiegert of Beaver Dam; and numerous cousins, friends and students. Preceding her in death were her parents, Sally and Joseph; and a niece, Heather Urban.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH, ST. MICHAEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 South Military Rd., Dane, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday. Memorials in Susan’s name may be gifted to Blessed Trinity School. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
