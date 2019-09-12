For the second straight week to open the 2019 season, the Lodi boys soccer team came away with a split in two non-conference games.
On Sept. 3, the Blue Devils were shut out by host Jefferson 0-2.
Aaron Heine scored two first half goals to lead the Eagles to the victory. The first goal came three minutes into the contest, while the second was scored at the 28-minute mark.
Lodi snapped a two-game losing streak on Sept. 5 with a 4-0 non-conference victory over visiting Wisconsin Dells.
The Blue Devils scored two goals in both halves to knock off the Chiefs.
Nathaniel Karls got Lodi on the scoreboard just 4:26 into the game with his first of two goals.
AJ Karls put the Blue Devils up 2-0 with a late first-half goal.
Nathaniel Karls garnered his second goal 8:24 into the second half.
AJ Karls then closed out the scoring with his second goal at the 59:20 mark.
Lodi goalie Carson Richter preserved the shutout with 10 saves.
