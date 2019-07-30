It’s again that time of year
Dig out your search and rescue hats
It is time to put your mind into gear
No talking, no time for chats
2019 puts me on the same side of the lake as in the past
Many things, I see, are not the same
Many things have not changed from the year last
Many things, I see, are certainly new — what a game
