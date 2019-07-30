It’s again that time of year

Dig out your search and rescue hats

It is time to put your mind into gear

No talking, no time for chats

2019 puts me on the same side of the lake as in the past

Many things, I see, are not the same

Many things have not changed from the year last

Many things, I see, are certainly new — what a game

