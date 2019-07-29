Chippewa Valley Technical College
Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) students received 318 scholarships totaling more than $222,000 recently when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.
Local students receiving scholarships included Kayla OLeary, Lodi, receiving the Bryan Higley Memorial Scholarship and Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship.
Northland College
The following students graduated from Northland College. Located on Lake Superior in Northern Wisconsin. Northland College is a private, liberal arts college with a progressive focus on the environment and sustainability.
Pardeeville
- Aletha Hefko, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources-Ecological Restoration & Water Science: Water Resources
Ripon College
Shelbi Buettner, Dane, graduated from Ripon College during the 2018-19 academic year, with majors in Communication and Business Management. Buettner is the child of Robert and Gina Buettner of Dane.
Clark University
The following area students were named to the Dean's List at Clarke University for the Spring 2019 semester. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Poynette
- Elizabeth Bruchs
Drake University
The following local students have been named to the Deans' and President's Lists at Drake University.
Pardeeville
- Bret Lentz, President's List
Gustavus Adolphus College
The Spring Semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in May 2019.
Lodi
- Grace Lee
Iowa State University
Approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Rio
- Paige Lucille Schneider, Communication Studies
University of Kansas
More than 5,700 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2019 semester.
Arlington
- Trey Klink, School of Business
