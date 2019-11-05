The Lodi girls swim team has had its troubles in the past at the Badger North Conference Meet, but that was not the case at this year’s meet in Baraboo last Saturday.
The Blue Devils finished the meet with 173 points to come away with sixth place.
“We had a great meet with three school records,” Lodi coach Jerica Robinson said. “I think the girls finally broke the conference swim curse here at Lodi. We are in the middle of taper, so you can either swim pretty well or really bad. For the past five years, we have been on the struggling side, but not this time.”
Waunakee easily claimed its fifth straight title with 475 points, followed by DeForest (375), Baraboo (336), Sauk Prairie (300), River Valley (206), Lodi, Beaver Dam (172.5) and Portage (128.5).
The Lady Blue Devils came away with eight top-10 finishes on Saturday.
Brooke Presny led the way for Lodi with a pair of top-four finishes. She was third in the 100 butterfly (1 minute, 2 seconds) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:03.10). She set school records in both events.
Ella Puls also had a big meet for the Blue Devils. She swam her way to fourth place in the 200 individual medley (2:20.40) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.19). She broke the school record in the 100 breaststroke.
Riley Petrick garnered big points after placing seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:04.79) and ninth in the 100 freestyle (:59.41).
The Lady Blue Devils had the foursome of Petrick, Puls, Presny and Allison Lochner place fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:57.87).
Puls, Lochner, Petrick and Presny teamed up to place sixth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.55).
The Blue Devils will return to Baraboo this Saturday for a WIAA Division 2 sectional. The first events are set for 1 p.m.
“It was a meet full of great swims and we are really hoping to use that momentum going into next week,” Robinson said. “The girls have some goals to accomplish and this sectional meet is what we practice all year for. We are looking forward to Saturday.”
Baraboo 111
Lodi 59
Lodi closed out the Badger North Conference dual season on Oct. 22 with a home meet against Baraboo, which swam to a 111-59 victory.
Presny had the only win for the Blue Devils. She was first in the 200 freestyle (2:10.29), to go along with a runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle (:57.87).
Puls was second in the 200 individual medley (2:25.75) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.55), while Julia Wiessing was the runner-up in the 500 freestyle (6:10.24) and third in the 200 freestyle (2:20.37).
Petrick captured third place in the 50 freestyle (:27.73) and 100 backstroke (1:06.93), while Sydney Groshek was third in the 100 butterfly (1:17.44).
The Lady Blue Devils were second in all three relays. Petrick, Moriah Drabenstadt, Presny and Puls were second in the 200 medley relay (2:04.15) and 200 freestyle relay (1:50.02), while Julia Wiessing, Allison Lochner, Anna Crary and Groshek were the runner-ups in the 400 freestyle relay (4:27.37).
Platteville Invite
On Oct. 26, the Blue Devils finished fifth at the Platteville Invite. They recorded 218 team points to tie River Valley.
Sauk Prairie claimed the title with 458 points, while Monroe (439) was second.
Puls led the way for Lodi. She earned a title in the 100 individual medley (1:06.51) and was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.19).
Presny was third in the 200 freestyle (2:07.11) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:04.05).
Petrick was sixth in the 100 freestyle (1:01.14) and 100 backstroke (1:07.63).
