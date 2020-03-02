After a courageous battle with cancer, Thomas Michael Saager, age 62, of Poynette, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.
Thomas was born on September 10, 1957 in Portage, the son of Reuben and Carol (Hunt) Saager. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1975. Tom worked for Research Products for 42 years. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette.
He is survived by his brother, Steven (Kathy) Saager; his sisters, Debra (Charlie) Grisco, and Susan (Radley) Caldwell; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Grisco, Justin (Holly) Grisco, Kay (Adam) Porter, Kreg (Amanda) Saager, Tyler Caldwell, and Kalli Caldwell; great-nieces and nephews, Javon Grisco, McKell Scales-Grisco, Keaton and Kadence Porter and Karson Saager. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a nephew, Kory Saager.
Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette. Inurnment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Poynette. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Special thanks to UW Carbone Cancer Center, and Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette is assisting the family (www.pmmfh.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.