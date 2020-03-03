The Lodi prep wrestling team left the Kohl Center after last weekend’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament a little heavier, but not just because they don’t have to make weight any more this season. The Blue Devils had all four of their wrestlers competing, come away with medals.
“While it was only four guys competing this weekend, this success is credited to our entire team,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “Everybody was who was a part of this team and program this year played a part in this weekend’s success. Great state tournaments cannot happen without guys pushing one another, coaches giving endless hours, alumni coming back and helping, and parents being supportive.”
It is the first time the Blue Devils have had four state medalists since 2009.
“As a team and a program, we had a great weekend,” Endres said. “Having our best state tournament in 11 years was a great way to end the year on a high note.”
In the unofficial Division 2 team standings, Lodi finished in fifth place with 43 points, while Prairie du Chien was first with 87.
The Blue Devils were led by sophomore 120-pounder Chandler Curtis. He wrestled his way to third place in his first state tournament appearance.
“Phenomenal is the only way to describe Chandler’s tournament,” Endres said. “From top-to-bottom, I thought he had one of, if not the toughest, weight class in Division 2. Therefore, for him to not only place, but take third was utterly outstanding.”
Curtis started his tournament run with an 11-6 overtime victory over Plymouth’s Devin Gore in the quarterfinals last Friday.
In the semifinals, Curtis faced a tough task in defending state champion Blaine Brenner of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee. Brenner earned a fall in 3:53 on his way to another title.
Curtis bounced back in the consolation semifinals and knocked off Spencer/Columbus Catholic’s Treyton Ackerman 6-2.
In the third-place match, Curtis used takedowns in first and second periods to knock off Kiel’s Andrew Schad 6-1.
“I was ranked eighth coming into the tournament and now I’m third,” Curtis said. “It was great getting the experience for the future.”
Curtis finished the season 38-9.
The Blue Devils had sophomore 106-pounder Parker Heintz and senior 152-pounder Colton Nicolay place fourth. Both were making return trips to state, but neither won a match last season.
Heintz opened his tournament run with an 8-0 major decision over Oconto Falls’ Graeson Pankratz, but then he lost a 6-4 heartbreaker to Neillsville’s Luke Dux in the semifinals.
“Last year, I lost in the first round, but that experience helped me this year,” Heintz said. “I was not as nervous this year.”
In consolation action, Heintz defeated Omro’s Bryce Crowley 7-2 and Northwestern’s Tommy Brown 2-0 to earn a spot in the third-place match, where he once again faced Dux.
Dux scored a 5-1 victory in the third-place match.
“I felt like I wrestled well for most of my matches,” Heintz said.
Heintz finished his season with a record of 37-14.
“Parker has put a lot of time into the sport of wrestling and in the weight room, and his hard work has paid off,” Endres said. “I am excited to see where his career goes from here.”
Nicolay earned a spot in the semifinals after two impressive wins to open the tournament. He got going with a 13-4 major decision over Lake Country Lutheran’s Steve Johnson and then he edged Bloomer’s Bowen Rothbauer 3-0 in the semifinals.
Nicolay ran out of luck in the semifinals, as he fell 7-0 to Wrightstown’s Ben Durocher.
In the consolation semifinals, Nicolay got revenge for his sectional tournament loss to Beloit Turner’s Tre’veon Bivens with a 4-1 victory.
“It felt great because it showed that I improved,” Nicolay said. “I didn’t have the best match against him in the first time.”
In the third-place match, Rothbauer got some revenge with a 6-1 win over Nicolay.
“It was not what I wanted, but finishing fourth is better than most in the state,” Nicolay said. “This sport is good at teaching you life lessons, because you don’t always get what you want. You have to keep moving forward and do your best.”
Nicolay finished his final season in a Blue Devils singlet with a record of 38-14.
“Colton has been a stud for us the past four years,” Endres said. “We’re really going to miss him first as a person, but then also as a wrestler. He has had an amazing career as a Lodi wrestler. He has a lot to offer the world and we know he’ll be just as successful off the mat as he was on the mat.”
Senior 170-pounder Sawyer Helmbrecht was the fourth Blue Devil to come away with a medal. He finished in sixth place.
“We’re all really happy for Sawyer to be able to place at the state tournament,” Endres said. “Sawyer worked really hard throughout the years to get to this point. As a freshman, he was a below .500 wrestler. So, for him to place at the state tournament, as well as win sectionals twice, is a testament to all of the hard work he put into this sport.”
Helmbrecht was a 12-3 winner over Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Ramberg in the quarterfinals, but he came up short, 9-6, to Gale-Ettrick’s Hunter Andersen in the semifinals.
Helmbrecht forfeited his final two points of the tournament on Saturday.
“We know Sawyer may have been a little disappointed with sixth, but that is what made him a great wrestler,” Endres said. “He is always striving to do better. We know that beyond wrestling Sawyer will find success, as he works extremely hard to accomplish his goals once he puts his mind to something.”
The state tournament wrapped up another great season for the Blue Devils. They earned their 26th straight conference title and 27th straight WIAA regional crown.
