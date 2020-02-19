The Lodi boys basketball team is still in the thick of the Capitol North title hunt after picking up its second straight conference win last week.
The Blue Devils are just a game out of the first place after slipping past host Watertown Luther Prep on Feb. 13.
Lodi (12-6 overall) is 5-2 in the Capitol North and trails only Columbus and Lake Mills in the standings. The Cardinals and L-Cats both have a 6-1 mark.
The Blue Devils did all of their damage in the first half. They used their defense to grab a 27-18 halftime lead.
Luther Prep made things interesting in the second half, but Lodi was able to hold on to the lead. The Phoenix outscored the Blue Devils 30-24 in the final 18 minutes.
Jack Persike paced the Blue Devils with 14 points, while Cayden Coddington chipped in 11.
Trey Traeder (eight), Quinn Faust (two), Connor Faust (three), Logan Richards (nine) and Kade Parson (four) also contributed points to Lodi’s total.
Coddington, Richards and Parsons led Lodi with five rebounds apiece, while Traeder and Quinn Faust both had four assists.
Watertown Luther Prep had Paul Frick (14) and Nate DeGalley (12) score in double figures.
The Blue Devils will close out the 2019-2020 regular season with home games against Columbus (Friday) and Portage (Feb. 24) and a road game in Lake Mills (Feb. 27). All three games will start at 7:30 p.m.
