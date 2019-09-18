The Lodi prep football team completed a perfect run through its non-conference schedule with a 44-7 thumping of host New Glarus-Monticello last Friday night.
The Blue Devils are 4-0 this year and have won 21 straight non-conference games.
Lodi dominated the non-conference matchup after racking up over 500 yards of offense. The Glarner Knights were limited to 140 yards of offense.
Blue Devil quarterback Quinn Faust had a great game. He finished 16-of-22 passing for 199 yards and a touchdown, to go along with 38 yards rushing and a touchdown on seven carries.
Lodi’s Colton Nicolay led the way with 192 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 23 carries, while Lucas Heyroth added 10 carries for 67 yards and a score.
Connor Faust led the Blue Devils’ receivers with eight catches for 98 yards.
On defense, Mason Ripp led Lodi with five tackles. Garrett Edge had a sack, while Jack Hansen and Logan Richards each had an interception.
It took the Blue Devils some time to get going on Friday. Their only scoring in the first quarter was a 28-yard field goal by Curtis Chandler.
New Glarus-Monticello briefly took the lead, 7-3, early in the second quarter with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mason Martinson to Connor Siegenthaler.
The Blue Devils regained the lead for good a short while later on a 2-yard touchdown run by Nicolay.
Lodi led 16-7 at halftime after Quinn Faust threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Bilse. Chandler added the extra-point kick.
The Blue Devils blew the game open with three touchdowns in the third quarter.
Quinn Faust opened the scoring in the second half with a 15-yard touchdown.
Lucas Heyroth added to the lead with a 7-yard scoring run, while Nicolay added a 19-yard scoring scamper in the third quarter.
Ethyn Meyer closed out the scoring for Lodi with a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Chandler was 4-for-4 on extra-point kicks in the second half.
Martinson led the Knights offense after going 9-of-27 passing for 136 yards, a touchdown and a two interceptions.
New Glarus-Monticello rushed for just four yards.
The Glarner Knights’ Nathan Streiff caught three passes for 62 yards.
The Blue Devils will be on the road to open Capitol North Conference play this Friday. They will play at Watertown Luther Prep at 7 p.m.
