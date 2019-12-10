The DeForest boys hockey co-op was very busy on the ice last week with four games over five days.
It was a tough start to the week after the Norskies suffered their second straight loss to McFarland 7-1 on the road. The Spartans defeated DeForest 3-2 in the season opener on Nov. 26.
“We battled McFarland, but they again proved they’re a top 10 team in the state,” DeForest coach Brent Richter said.
The Norskies were on the road again Dec. 5 in Monroe. DeForest dropped a 5-2 non-conference decision.
“The game was close and we matched up well, but Monroe’s Cade Janecke scored five goals to prove the difference between the teams,” Richter said.
DeForest suffered its fourth straight loss to open the season last Friday, as Menomonie handed the Norskies a 5-3 non-conference setback.
The Norskies finally got into the win column on Saturday. They thwarted host La Crosse Aquinas 5-1.
“Overall, we are playing well and improving as the season continues,” Richter said.
McFarland 7
DeForest 1
DeForest only trailed 1-0 after one period of play, but McFarland dominated the rest of the game.
The Spartans’ Cal DeChambeau scored the only goal of the first period.
McFarland exploded for four goals in the second period. Carson Lehnherr, Simeon Pommerening, Ashton Wendt and Chase Quelle all scored for the Spartans. Pommerening and Quelle both scored on power plays.
Grant Newcomer opened the third quarter with a pair of goals to put McFarland up 7-0.
Isaac Knutson scored a late goal for DeForest.
Joseph Brethouwer and Alexander Kaminsky were both in goal for the Norskies. Brethouwer finished the night with 34 saves, while Kaminsky had seven.
Monroe 5
DeForest 2
Monroe scored in all three periods to down the Norskies.
The Cheesemakers jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals by Janecke in the first period.
Knutson scored for DeForest late in the opening period. Nicholas Garnell had the assist.
Janecke came up with two more goals in the second period. The first came on a power play.
Janecke came up with his fifth goal in the third period.
Garnell scored a late goal for the Norskies. Carson Richter had the assist.
Brethouwer ended the game with 50 saves.
Menomonie 5
DeForest 3
Most of the action in the non-conference matchup came in the second period after a scoreless first frame. The teams combined for seven goals in the second.
The Mustangs scored three goals in the first 4 minutes, 33 seconds of the second period. Kaleb Miller had two of the goals, while Dieter Heim scored the other goal.
DeForest got on the scoreboard with a power-play goal by Kody Kuchar.
Kuchar scored again off an assist by Richter to cut the deficit to 3-2.
After Zach Demarce put Menomonie up 4-2, Kuchar scored his third goal of the game late in the second.
Heim scored the only goal of the third period.
Brethouwer came up with 36 saves.
DeForest 5
Aquinas 1
The Norskies overcame a first-period deficit to earn their first win of the season.
The Avalanche got a late first-period power-play goal from Jacob Daily to grab momentum.
DeForest turned things around in the second period with goals by Bobby Shaw and Tanner Wright. Garnell and Evan Thousand assisted on Shaw’s goal, while Garnell and Kuchar assisted Wright.
The Norskies blew the game open with three goals in the third period.
Garnell opened the scoring in the third, thanks to an assist by Mitchell Thompson, while Richter scored off an assist by Garnell.
Shaw closed out the scoring with a power-play goal.
Kaminsky made 20 saves to preserve the victory.
