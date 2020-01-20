The following local students have received honors at their university.
UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,566 students named to the fall 2019 Dean's List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.
Lodi
- Amanda Crowder, Nursing and Health Sciences
- Jessica Damit, Business
- Emily Griffing, Education & Human Sciences
- Megan Kearney, Nursing and Health Sciences
- Riley Persike, Education & Human Sciences
- Emily Popp, Arts and Sciences
- Brooke Stasney, Education & Human Sciences
Pardeeville
- Laina Aldridge, Business
- Carter Jenatscheck, Business
- Meghan Witt, Education & Human Sciences
Poynette
- Brea Falstad, Education & Human Sciences
- Holly McFarlane, Arts and Sciences
- Sawyer Moll, Business
- Hanna Walters, Nursing and Health Sciences
- Alexis Zellmer, Arts and Sciences
Rio
- Iris Dishno, Arts and Sciences
UW-La Crosse
The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year, ending December 2019.
Arlington
- Elizabeth Yamriska, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Lodi
- Carter Breunig, Finance Major
- Casey Breunig, Biology Major
- Ryan Brewer, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
- Isabelle Clary, Political Science Major
- Sierra Furger, Biology Major
- Alana Gilles, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
- Ryan Goethel, Marketing Major
- Hannah Hargis, Sociology Major
- Joye Hellenbrand, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
- Callie Koziol, Psychology Major
- Kaelyn Kruchten, Psychology Major
- McKenzie Kruchten, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
- Toni Langowski, Political Science Major
- Samantha Nelson, Accountancy Major
Pardeeville
- Chase Balzer, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
- Nicholas Cerro, Undeclared Major - CASSH
- Tyler Francis, English Education Major
- Jonathan Kamrath, Accountancy Major
Poynette
- Tanner Bruchs, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Fitness Track
- Ashley Hellenbrand, Management Major
- Jenna Sandstrom, Sociology Major
- Allison Tomlinson, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Fitness Track
UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Arlington
- Matthew Collins, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
- Rachel Paul, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
- Rachel Walsh, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Dane
- Madyson Forseth, School of Education, Dean's List
- Adam Greiber, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
- John Henry, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
- Riley Ripp, Division of Continuing Studies, Dean's List
- Tammy Zhong, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Lodi
- Maxwell Barreau, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
- Thomas Cooke, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
- Olivia Gaugert, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
- Robert Hatch, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
- Taylor Hatley, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Dean Long, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
- Dylan Peckham, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
- Lauren Pfeil, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
- Abby Simplot, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Brandon Steiger, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
- Payton Sullivan, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Jared Volk, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Pardeeville
- Mikayla Brouette, School of Education, Dean's List
- Jordan Mclliams, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Bethany Prochnow, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
- Lien Weiss, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Poynette
- Riley Barnharst, School of Education, Dean's List
- Kirsten Brokish, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
- Jaclyn Felicijan, School of Education, Dean's List
- Samantha Freimuth, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
- Kristen South, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
- Zachary Wolff, School of Education, Dean's List
UW-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean's List honoring 1,755 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.
To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.
Arlington
- Anthony Rittmeyer, Crop & Soil Science
UW-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,275 undergraduate students from its campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Dane
- Christopher Kern, Senior, Honors
Lodi
- Jarod Karls, Senior, Highest Honors
- Sarah Ryan, Senior, Highest Honors
Pardeeville
- Jacob Ehlert, Senior, Highest Honors
- Miranda Gorsuch, Junior, Highest Honors
- Kayla Guenther, Sophomore, Highest Honors
- Dawson Holtan, Senior, Highest Honors
- Rebecca Ives, Junior, Highest Honors
- Thomas Yelk, Junior, Highest Honors
Poynette
- Riley Wadzinski, Junior, Highest Honors
UW-Superior
The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Bailey Wakefield of Poynette to the Dean's List for academic achievement during the Fall 2019 semester.
To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).
UW-Whitewater
The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester.
Lodi
- John Benish
- Savannah Curtis
- Anna Harmon
- Audrey Parker
- Dylan Sundt
- Hannah Wilkes
Pardeeville
- Riley Balzer
- Kyra Bernett
- Dylan Oelke
- Anthony Sterlavage
Poynette
- Dylon George
- Kevin Gorman
- Katherine Reddeman
Wisconsin Lutheran College
David Wilson, of Pardeeville, a senior, has been named to the college's Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. David is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Western Technical College
Alexis Gallagher, Nursing-Associate Degree program student from Lodi, was named to Western Technical College's President's List of High Distinction for the Fall 2019 term.
To be included on the President's List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry 12 or more credits in an associate's degree or technical diploma program.
St. Norbert College
The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean's list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.
Dane
- Ashley Streeter
Pardeeville
- Molly Freye
Rio
- Emily Reed
Gustavus Adolphus College
The Fall Semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2019.
Lodi
- Grace Lee
- Madison Lee
The College of St. Scholastica
Sierra Sachtjen of Lodi was named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN.
Dean's List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. The College of St. Scholastica would like to commend Sachtjen for honorable academic achievements.
Iowa State University
A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Rio
- Paige Lucille Schneider, Communication Studies
