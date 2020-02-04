Marci L. Sadek passed in peace at the age of 65 on January 21, 2020. She was born January 8, 1955 in Madison.
As a young girl, Marci & her sister Nancy Jo were Rainbow Girls (IORA) learning and teaching the values of leadership and charity through work and involvement in their community. Marci obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Natural Sciences from The University of Wisconsin – Madison, and was a lifelong member of the UW Alumni. She also enjoyed her professional endeavors and recently finished her career with American Family Insurance.
Marci married Wayne Sadek in Madison, and together they raised three sons. She loved nature, spending countless hours watching wildlife on Lake Wisconsin and at her place of peace in Eagle River. If she wasn’t observing nature or the water, she would be reading and cheering on the Badgers and Packers with family and friends.
Marci is survived by her husband, Wayne, and sons, Nick Hanrahan, one grandchild, David (Cheri) Sadek; seven grandchildren, and Tyler Sadek. Marci is also survived by her mother, Dona Childs; brothers Byron (Belinda) Olson, Marshall (Lynette) Childs, Jack Olson; sisters Barbara (Kevin) Graul, Betty (Ed) Hoffman, Ann (Gerald) Anderson, and Nancy Jo Childs; her mother in law Joyce Sadek, brother in law Will (Ann) Sadek. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. She was preceded in death by fathers; Donald J. Childs and Rodney Olson, and her father-in-law, Wayne Sadek, Sr.
Marci had a rare combination a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2pm – 5pm, at FISH TALES RESTAURANT, W12690 STATE ROAD 188, Lodi, WI 53555. The family suggests memorials be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
