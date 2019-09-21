Lieutenant Wayne Smith has been appointed as Lodi’s new Chief of Police, according to Bill Statz, President of Police Commission.
Lt. Smith brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience, primarily working for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department. Most recently, Lt. Smith served as interim Chief of Police for Lodi beginning in mid-May after the former chief, Scott Klicko, resigned.
He was with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department for more than 20 years and said he never imagined leaving the agency until spending time in Lodi.
Smith was originally contracted to ensure the department remained operational following a slew of resignations striking the force’s ranks this year.
The Police Commission would like to thank a number of individuals who assisted the commission in the hiring process, most prominently David Peterson of DLP Consulting and Melissa Randall O’Neil, Administrative Assistant of Lodi Police Department. The commission would also like to thank the individuals who served on the community interview panel. “We value input from the community and those who work closely with Lodi PD.”
“With ease and command, Lt. Smith stepped into the leadership role and with the wealth of experience that he brings, we are confident that he is the right choice as Police Chief for the City of Lodi,” said Statz.
