The Lodi boys soccer team played two very different games to open the 2019 campaign last week.
In the season opener on Aug. 27, the Blue Devils used a big first half to stymie visiting Edgerton 6-1.
The Blue Devils were not able to carry over the momentum into last Friday’s non-conference game at Sauk Prairie. The host Eagles blanked Lodi 7-0.
The Blue Devils will be at home tonight. They will host Wisconsin Dells at 6:45 p.m.
Lodi will entertain Cambridge in a Capitol Conference opener at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Lodi 6
Edgerton 1
Lodi exploded for five goals in the first half to easily down the Crimson Tide.
It took the Blue Devils just 2 minutes, 49 seconds to get on the scoreboard with a goal by Matt Wendorf. Patrick Treinen had the assist.
Wendorf scored again at the 14:46 mark.
The lead grew to 3-0 with a goal by Nathaniel Karls at the 18:21 mark. Matt Brisky earned the assist.
The advantage increased to 4-0 a minute later with a goal by AJ Karls. Patrick Karls had the assist.
Edgerton finally got on the scoreboard at the 29:59 mark with a goal by Quinn Kotour.
Lodi closed out its first-half scoring less than two minutes before halftime with a goal by Nathaniel Karls. AJ Karls had the assist.
AJ Karls scored the lone goal of the second half off an assist by Nathaniel Karls.
Blue Devil goalie finished with three saves.
Sauk Prairie 7
Lodi 0
Sauk Prairie’s defense proved to be too tough in the lopsided victory.
The Eagles set the tone for the game with three goals in the first half.
Evan Carlson scored a pair of goals for Sauk Prairie in the first half, while Simon Enerson had one goal.
Enerson opened up the scoring in the second half with a goal 15 minutes in.
The Eagles closed the game with goals by Sam Drescher, Phillip Enerson and Jakob Wilson.
Richter was very active in goal for Lodi. He came away with 23 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.