The Columbia County 4-H Horse Project completed a successful 50-50 raffle fundraiser culminating with the drawing of five winners at the recently completed Columbia County Fair. It was a true 50-50 in that 400 tickets were sold at 10 dollars each with 2000 dollars being given back to the five winners and 2000 dollars raised for the project.
The five winners were:
- $1000: Lucy Vick, Columbus
- $500: Charlie Kirk, Portage
- $250: Dave Henning, Waterloo
- $150: Todd Parlier, Rio
- $100: Dean Slark, Sauk City
The money raised helps in the following ways: 1) support a variety of educational programming efforts for Columbia County 4-H horse project members; 2) helps to fund the various competitions during the year; and 3) helps maintain needed equipment for the horse program. Some of the educational sessions the group learned from this year included clinics on showmanship, speed riding, English discipline, Western discipline, and a schooling show with judge/ clinician.
As is the case with most 4-H and youth organizations, fundraising is a necessary activity needed to support the various learning activities and events that offer enriching experiences for its youth. Such is the case with the Columbia County Horse Project. If you’d like to learn more about the Columbia County 4-H Horse Project or any other part of Columbia County 4-H, contact the UW-Madison Columbia County Extension Office at 608-742-9685.
The Columbia County 4-H Horse Project council and members wish to thank all of the people who bought tickets for this project and supported the group in any other way. The goals of learning, team building, engagement and conducting a successful fundraising effort were clearly met.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.