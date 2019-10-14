My birthday is just around the corner. I know that not because of the date on the calendar, but because of the way my joints mimic the sound of one of my favorite childhood breakfast cereals when I get out of bed -- SNAP! CRACKLE! POP!
I've decided that my birthday gift to myself is to take better care of my body and my health. Like many folks my age, I've been prescribed a variety of pills and potions to alleviate joint pain. Recently, I started looking for more natural remedies.
According to the Arthritis Foundation, regular massaging of arthritic joints can help reduce pain and stiffness, and improve range of motion. During my research, I discovered Restore Hyper Wellness plus Cryotherapy, a health and wellness center founded in Austin, Texas, in 2015 by Jim Donnelly. The company has grown rapidly and now has numerous locations around the U.S.
I was fascinated by the variety of treatments that Restore offers to empower its clients to optimize their mental and physical performance and manage ailments and illnesses as part of a natural healing experience.
I've been to a few chiropractors and have had numerous massages, but the unique, gentle stretch therapy treatment at Restore has been by far the most effective for my chronic back and joint pain. I've decided to make its stretch therapy treatments a frequent gift to myself!
Being able to move freely and easily is one of the most important keys to quality of life. Stretching done properly is a very powerful treatment to enhance mobility, reduce chronic pain and promote longevity. Chiropractic adjustments and massages definitely have benefits; however, stretching/mobility is fundamental to being able to move properly. The more mobile you are, the more you can do the things that you enjoy.
Another healthy, natural remedy for joint pain is this flavorful recipe for Ginger and Turmeric Tea. Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant that has been known to aid digestion and relieve nausea. Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which boasts amazing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.
Apple cider vinegar is often used to relieve joint pain by rubbing it directly on the sore muscle or joint. Those who drink it typically mix it with water and honey to help with the sour taste, while others simply take a tablespoon full. Cayenne stimulates circulation, boosts metabolism, naturally relieves pain and can have an alkalizing effect in the body.
Before you explore any joint pain remedies, be sure to talk with your physician, and keep him or her informed about changes in your mobility or pain level. And don't forget to take care of yourself with a little tea and natural therapy!
GINGER AND TURMERIC TEA
1 tablespoon fresh grated turmeric, packed, or 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger, packed, or 1/2 teaspoon ground
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, or 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2-3 teaspoons honey, stevia or maple syrup, to taste
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or 1/8 teaspoon cracked black pepper
3 cups water
1. To a small saucepan, add turmeric, ginger, vinegar, stevia, honey or maple syrup, cayenne or black pepper, and water.
2. Bring to a simmer (do not boil) over medium to medium-high heat for 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, cover and let the tea steep for a minute.
3. Set a small strainer over serving glasses and divide between two mugs. If the tea is too strong for you, dilute with more hot/warm water. Store (strained) leftovers in the refrigerator up to 2-3 days. Reheat until warm, do not boil. Serves 2.
Angela Shelf Medearis is an award-winning children's author, culinary historian and the author of seven cookbooks. Her new cookbook is "The Kitchen Diva's Diabetic Cookbook." Her website is www.divapro.com. To see how-to videos, recipes and much, much more, Like Angela Shelf Medearis, The Kitchen Diva! on Facebook. Recipes may not be reprinted without permission from Angela Shelf Medearis.
