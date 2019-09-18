After garnering just three Capitol Conference wins all of last season, the Lodi boys soccer team has turned things around in 2019.
The Blue Devils improved to 2-0 in the Capitol after thwarting visiting Cambridge-Deerfield 4-1 on Sept. 10.
Lodi is tied with Watertown Luther Prep and Sugar River for first place in the Capitol Conference, while Wisconsin Heights, Cambridge-Deerfield, Lake Mills and Columbus are all 1-1.
It didn’t take the Blue Devils long to get on the scoreboard against the United. AJ Karls scored off an assist by Nathaniel Karls 1 minute, 18 seconds into the contest.
Cambridge-Deerfield tied the game at the 34:09 mark with a goal by Brandon Her.
Lodi regained the lead with just under three minutes to play in the first half. Nathaniel Karls scored an unassisted goal.
The Blue Devils dominated play in the second half, thanks to a pair of goals by AJ Karls. Matt Wendorf assisted on both second-half goals.
Lodi goalie Carson Richter had six saves in the win, while Carson Galle had 12 for the United.
The Blue Devils were scheduled to host Richland Center on Sept. 12, but the game was canceled due to bad weather.
Lodi will be at home again tonight. The Blue Devils will host Portage-Poynette at 6:45 p.m.
