After dropping its final two regular-season games, the Lodi volleyball team limped into the WIAA Division 2 postseason.
The ninth-seeded Blue Devils turned things around in the reginal opener. They upset eighth-seeded Richland Center 3-2 on Oct. 22.
The season would come to an end on Oct. 24 after Lodi was swept by top-seeded Platteville 3-0.
“I felt my girls showed a lot of heart,” Lodi coach Adaora Bilse said. “We came to play and we gave them a fight.”
The Lady Blue Devils finished the season 16-20 overall.
“We overcame a lot of adversity with injuries we had throughout the season,” Bilse said. “Our younger kids stepped up and took advantage of the opportunity to get a lot of playing time and get experience on the court for next year. We grew a great deal this year from last year. We had an awesome season, and I’m really proud of my girls.”
The regional semifinal loss marked the end for Lodi’s senior class of Grace Maerz, Karla Douglas, Amanda Miller, Kaitlyn Sharkey and Morgan McNeill.
Lodi 3
Richland Center 2
The Blue Devils came from behind to beat the Hornets in the regional opener.
Lodi had a nice start to the night. The Devils sprinted to a 25-18 win in the first game.
Richland Center tied up the match with a 25-20 victory in Game 2.
The Hornets then triumphed 25-18 in Game 3 to put Lodi on the brink of elimination.
The Lady Blue Devils forced a fifth game with a 25-15 win in Game 4.
The Blue Devils dominated the fifth game. They completed the comeback with a 15-3 victory.
McNeill led Lodi with 14 kills, while Sharkey and Miller contributed 10 and eight, respectively. Sam Klann, Holly Jelinek and Jaden Kolinski combined for 12 blocks.
Kolinski placed the offense with 41 assists, while Douglas had six service aces.
Amanda Harrington and Dylann Harrington both had 27 digs for Lodi.
Platteville 3
Lodi 0
Lodi pushed Platteville in all three games, but was unable to avoid the sweep.
The Hillmen opened the night with a 25-20 victory in Game 1.
Platteville carried the momentum to a 25-19 win in the second game.
The third game was a battle to the end and the Hillmen came out on top 30-28.
Sharkey and McNeill combined for 19 kills for Lodi.
Kolinski had a big night for the Blue Devils with 29 assists and 12 digs.
Dylann Harrington finished the match with 20 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.