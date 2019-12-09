The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded $1 million to 192 organizations in Wisconsin, including 29 civic and charitable groups in Southwestern Wisconsin.
The foundation announced the grants on Wednesday at a luncheon in the Lambeau Field Atrium.
The 2019 grants focused on organizations that provide services in the following areas:animal welfare, civic and community, environmental, and health and wellness, including drug, alcohol and domestic violence causes.
In 2020, the focus areas will be elderly, homelessness, human services and hunger causes.
“We’re proud to award a record $1 million through our annual Packers Foundation grants this year,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said at the event. “We are inspired by the outstanding recipient organizations, who have critical roles in the community and have remarkable positive impacts on those they serve every day.”
The organizations in Southwestern Wisconsin counties include:
- Columbia County CASA, Columbia Co.
- Friends Of The Lodi Public Library, Columbia Co.
- Access Community Health Centers, Dane Co.
- Agrace Hospicecare Foundation Incorporated, Dane Co.
- BSP Free Clinic (Benevolent Specialists Project), Dane Co.
- Dane County Humane Society, Dane Co.
- Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, Dane Co.
- Easter Seals Wisconsin, Inc, Dane Co.
- Friends of the Waisman Center, Dane Co.
- Heartland Farm Sanctuary, Dane Co.
- Hope Haven-Rebos United Inc, Dane Co.
- International Forgiveness Institute Inc, Dane Co.
- Our Lady Queen Of Peace Parish, Dane Co.
- Rape Crisis Center, Dane Co.
- REACH A Child, Dane Co.
- Shelter From the Storm, Dane Co.
- Sunshine Place Inc., Dane Co.
- Tellurian UCAN Inc., Dane Co.
- Tri 4 Schools, Dane Co.
- YMCA of Dane County, Inc., Dane Co.
- Bridges Of Dodge County Inc, Dodge Co.
- Family Promise Of Green County Inc, Green Co.
- Freeland, Green Lake Co.
- Iowa County Humane Society, Iowa Co.
- St Coletta of Wisconsin, Jefferson Co.
- Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation, Rock Co.
- Hoo's Woods Raptor Center, Rock Co.
- YWCA of Rock County, Rock Co.
- International Crane Foundation Inc, Sauk Co.
The Friends of the Lodi Public Library received $3,000 from this grant. It will be used to help renovate the library's program room.
