The Lodi girls basketball team had a busy finish to the regular season last week with games against Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills and Baraboo.
The Blue Devils closed out their Capitol North Conference schedule with home wins over Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills.
“This was a big week of basketball for us,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “To face teams who are at the top of the conference and come out 2-0 was huge for us. We are playing with some new found confidence and I believe we are peaking at the right.”
On Feb. 18, Lodi got revenge for a loss to Lakeside Lutheran a week earlier by downing the visiting Warriors 66-54.
The Lady Blue Devils also exacted revenge on Capitol North champion Lake Mills on Feb. 20. They handed the L-Cats their only conference loss of the season, 58-49.
“We had six fearless individuals who came to play,” Puls said. “The girls executed the defensive plan to perfection and were able to hold on for the win and clinch a share of second place.”
Lodi and Luther Prep both finished 7-3 to place second behind 9-1 Lake Mills.
In their regular-season finale last Friday, the Blue Devils dropped a 35-34 non-conference game to host Baraboo.
The Blue Devils finished the regular season with an overall record of 13-9.
Lodi earned the eighth seed in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs and hosted ninth-seeded Wisconsin Dells in a regional opener this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Enterprise.
The winner of the regional opener will play at top-seeded Platteville at 7 p.m. this Friday.
Lodi 66
Lakeside 54
Lakeside Lutheran defeated the Blue Devils 68-51 on Feb. 11, but Lodi used its defense to get the win this time around. LHS held Lakeside to 27 points in both halves.
The Lady Blue Devils held a slim 32-27 lead at halftime and extended the margin with a 34-27 surge in the second half.
Jaden Kolinski had a team-high 18 points for Lodi, while Dylann Harrington and Lauryn Milne contributed 14 and 12, respectively.
Kolinski also led the Blue Devils with 16 rebounds, while Taylor Ripp pulled down eight.
Harrington came away with a team-best six assists, while Kolinski had three steals and three blocks.
Mia Murray (15) and Lauren Thiele (10) scored in double figures for Lakeside Lutheran.
Lodi 58
Lake Mills 49
Lake Mills bested Lodi by 21 points, 76-55, in their first meeting on Jan. 28.
The Blue Devils’ defense was the story of the game. They held the L-Cats to their fourth-lowest point total of the season.
Lodi limited Lake Mills to 11 points in the first half and led 21-11 at halftime.
Both offenses picked up the pace in the second half. Lake Mills held a slim 38-37 advantage in the second half.
Milne poured in a team-high 19 points, while Harrington finished with 17.
Kolinski and Milne grabbed 17 and 12 rebounds, respectively, while Harrington led Lodi with five assists and three steals.
Taylor Roughen had 17 points for Lake Mills, while McClain Mahone added 10.
Baraboo 35
Lodi 34
The Lady Blue Devils rested their starters against Baraboo, but the reserves gave the Thunderbirds all they could handle.
Lodi had a slow start to the game and trailed 19-10 at halftime.
The Blue Devils made things interesting in the second half after outscoring Baraboo 24-16.
Rylee Schneider led Lodi with 12 points, while Abby Haas and Paige Walzer both finished with eight.
Taylor Pfaff paced the Thunderbirds with 17 points.
