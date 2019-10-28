The Lodi Police Department found one man dead on Oct. 26 after a 911 call reports a disturbance.
According to a press release, Lodi police responded at 6 p.m. to a disturbance in the 700 block of Sunset Drive. A 34-year-old female reported that a 47-year-old male, with whom she resides, was attacking her, had lifted her off the ground by her head and had choked her.
The female was able to flee the residence. As a Lodi law enforcement officer arrived on scene the 34-year-old female caller reported that she heard what she believed was a gunshot.
Law enforcement evacuated surrounding residents and upon entry to the residence found the 47-year-old male deceased from a suspected single gunshot.
This matter remains under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted.
