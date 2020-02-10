Hebel: Lions’ Eskimo Open
Hello, I’m Angie and have lived in this community my whole life. I graduated from Poynette High School. My children also all graduated from Poynette. I was initially a stay at home mom, but eventually became a working mother as a school bus driver for ten years. I also decided to help my community as an EMT. I made some very good friends with my school bus route families. One such family asked me to come to a Lake Wisconsin Lions Club meeting. I went thinking this was just another thing that is a give and get nothing back circumstance. To my surprise as a Lion member, I found my experiences to be very fulfilling.
At the time I met many great folks and learned about their community organizations. The Lake Wisconsin Lions Club stood out for me due to its unique events and their efforts to give back to the community. One such event is the Lake Wisconsin Lions Eskimo Open, where family and friends for the 30th year can golf 18 holes on frozen Lake Wisconsin in Whalen’s Bay. We supply the equipment and there’s a club throwing contest outdoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are numerous raffles from 1 p.m. to the grand prize drawings at 5 p.m. After dark there also is a giant tree bonfire. All proceeds from this event are given to Lodi and Poynette High School scholarships, libraries, fire and EMS groups, Reach Out Lodi, food pantries and more.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, at Remi’s Thirsty Moose, N3135 County Roads V, Poynette, WI 53955, near Whalen’s Grade, we will have the Eskimo Open. Besides the golf equipment available and the golf club throwing contest, there’s the opportunity for great fun and memories from 10 a.m. through late afternoon.
For those wishing to help, we will be setting up the course on the ice on Friday, Feb. 14, from noon at the DNR Whalen’s Grade ramp. We will setup 150 beautiful used Christmas trees, and markers for the World Class Frozen 9-hole red and the 9-hole blue courses.
Please contact Angie Hebel at 608-215-8411 to help or information on tickets, or any donations for the raffles you can provide. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event at Remi’s Thirsty Moose. Winner need not be present for cash prize drawings. It’s a chance to have fun for a great cause, where Lake Wisconsin Lions serve our communities. Please join us!
Angie Hebel,
Lodi
Pickle: If HR 5383 bill gets passed in the House, we are in trouble
Today, I looked up the bill being considered by our Congress HR 5383 (12-10-2019) called the New Way Forward Act. If it passes we regular citizens, in my opinion, are in real trouble.
It is a bill that ties the hands of Border Security and ICE officers to the point that they will not be able to function, arrest or detain illegal aliens. It has portions that do not allow law enforcement officers to arrest or detain immigrants whether they are legal or illegal.
The local, county state or federal law enforcement officers and staff cannot help or get help from other agencies. The immigrant must be released in the states after 48 hours without conditions, with no way to bring them back in for hearings.
If you value your life or property you need to look this house bill up and if you see it as I did today, you will be on your congressional representatives to defeat this bill. If you do not want to defeat this bill, How many MS 13 gang members do you want in your community?
John H. Pickle, Jr.,
Lodi
Richardson: Thanks to Divine Rehab in Lodi
After falling in a parking lot in Lodi in early January this year and fracturing both pelvises, I ended up in our Divine Rehab facility, formerly known as Good Samaritan, for a month.
All employees — nursing, therapists and administrative — were knowledgeable, competent and caring. We are lucky to have this Skilled Nursing Facility in our hometown.
I have been home for a few days and have had some follow-up therapy visits and reminders to keep exercising and taking medications. My healing will take several weeks more, while the caring and concern of these fine folks will be remembered long after that. Thanks very much to each of you.
Ken Richardson,
Lodi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.