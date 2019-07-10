Despite a rough start and finish to the 2019 season, the Lodi prep baseball team showed signs of getting back to their winning ways.
The Blue Devils finished the season 9-14 overall. It is their third straight losing season after going 26-3 and qualifying for the WIAA state tournament in 2016.
Lodi finished 5-5 in the Capitol North Conference to tie Columbus for third place behind Lake Mills (10-0) and Watertown Luther Prep (7-3). Lakeside Lutheran (2-8) and Poynette (1-9) rounded out the conference standings.
The Blue Devils dropped their first three games of the season, but started to turn things around after a 14-4 win over Mauston. They went on to win three of their next four games.
Lodi’s best stretch of the season came midway through when they won five of seven games. The stretch included their only three game win streak of the season. They garnered consecutive wins over Poynette (8-3), Evansville (6-2) and Lakeside Lutheran (5-4).
The win streak was snapped by Capitol North champion Lake Mills. It was the start of five straight losses to end the regular season.
Despite limping into the playoffs, the Blue Devils pulled off a huge upset in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 postseason. The sixth-seeded Devils knocked off third-seeded Portage 5-2
Lodi was unable to come up with the same magic in the regional final against second-seeded Adams-Friendship. They dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker.
The Blue Devils had great leadership this season from a strong senior class, which included Slater Fitzgerald, Brandon Jones, Jaedon Heintz, Caden Harper-Beutel and Gavin Burke.
Despite the loss of the senior class, the future looks bright for Lodi. This year’s roster included seven sophomores and a freshman.
The Blue Devils will welcome back first-team all-conference pitcher Carson Possehl, second-team all-conference infielder Logan Richards, honorable mention catcher Carson Richter and honorable mention infielder Brady Ziegler next season.
