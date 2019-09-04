The Lodi girls swim team jumped in the pool for the first time on Aug. 27. The Blue Devils traveled to Edgerton for a non-conference dual.
The host Crimson Tide cruised to a 110-60 victory over the Blue Devils.
The Lady Blue Devils did not win a single event, but they had a number of second-place finishes.
Brooke Presney led the way individually with runner-up finishes in the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 8.73 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:04.94).
Julia Wiessing was second in the 500 freestyle (6:33.71), to go along with a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:25.17).
Ella Puls had a solid meet for the Blue Devils. She was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.93) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:33.23).
Lodi’s Riley Petrick was second in the 100 backstroke (1:07.91) and third in the 50 freestyle (:27.65).
Anna Crary (fourth, 100 backstroke, 1:25.68), Sydney Grochek (fourth, 100 butterfly, 1:20.59), Allison Lochner (third, 100 freestyle, 1:06.49; third, 100 breaststroke, 1:32.17), Jessica Brisky (fourth, 100 freestyle, 1:15.17) and Kiley Beuthin (fourth, 500 freestyle, 7:34.94) added top-four individual finishes.
The Lady Blue Devils finished second in all three relays.
Petrick, Puls, Presney and Lochner had a time of 2:01.56 in the 200 medley relay, while Grochek, Brisky, Crary and Wiessing clocked in at 2:04.06 in the 200 freestyle relay. Petrick, Lochner, Puls and Presney teamed up for a time of 4:16.27 in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Blue Devils are now off until Sept. 10, when they travel to Beaver Dam for a 6 p.m. Badger North Conference dual.
