Two non-fatal incidents early into the waterfowl hunting season highlight the importance of safety afield.
DNR Conservation Warden Jon King, the department's Bureau of Law Enforcement administrator of the hunter education program, says the two incidents that occurred since the Sept. 1 opener prompts his reminder to all waterfowl hunters to think "safety first."
King says that means remembering to use caution and patience and always thinking about safety before hitting the water for the hunt, and during the entire event until off the water.
Adding to the current situation facing waterfowl hunters are the conditions resulting from recent heavy rains. "The higher waters masking sunken debris and strong currents can add new dangers to waterfowl hunters during the ongoing season," King said.
King offers the following primer of things to do and to remember to those planning for hunting outings to make them enjoyable and safe for all.
Waders are heavy, life jackets a must
"This is one of the annual seasons many hunters look forward to. It's a different way to hunt when you are either in a boat or in waders in marshes and other waters to hunt," King said. "Because water is involved, the hunter must remember boating safety as well as firearm safety. No cutting corners."
King says a waterfowl hunter also is wearing the heavy waders. "It is imperative the waterfowl hunter - whether in a boat or the water in waders - wear a life jacket," he said. "Wet, heavy hunting clothes serve as a weight that can pull a person underwater quickly.
Waterfowl hunters are often near hunting partners -- in a boat, in a blind or laying in a cornfield. These close quarters require special attention to proper firearm handling, shooting zones and fundamental firearm safety rules.
Four Rules of Firearm Safety
- Treat every firearm as if it were loaded
- Always point the firearm in a safe direction
- Be sure of your target, what's in front of it, and what is beyond it
- Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot
Moreover, another must-do from King's safety primer is to plan your hunt and hunt your plan - and make sure someone knows that plan.
Dogs need skill training, too
King says many enjoy hunting with a dog. Furthermore, dogs love this. However, to ensure the safety of your dog and fellow hunters, please work with your canine buddy to know the rules of the boat.
- Train your four-legged hunting friend from an early age to lie or sit still while traveling to the blind when crossing open water, when drifting a stream and when heading back to the landing.
- Accidents can occur where hunters lay a gun down in the boat only to have an excited dog hit the trigger. A boat and blind offer close quarters, and dogs need to get accustomed to the situation before the hunting season.
King offers a few more easy-to-follow safety tips for waterfowl hunting - as well as any hunting year-round.
Just as important:
- Be aware that water temperatures are rapidly cooling, and if you fall overboard, hypothermia can set in rapidly. Always wear a lifejacket.
- When not actively hunting or holding your firearm, consider opening the action, unloading it and always have the safety on.
- Never overload the boat. If hunting on a large river or lake, use a boat that is big enough to handle rough water.
- Balance your boat evenly and keep weight low for stability.
- There will always be more unpredictability on the water, so be on the lookout for elements outside of your control, such as changing weather, wind, or a slightly submerged stump, rock, sandbar or floating debris.
- When hunting with a partner, establish and communicate a safe zone of fire before ducks are flying overhead. If you are in a boat or canoe, do not stand to shoot if your partner is shooting from a seated position.
- Know your target by practicing waterfowl identification
- Train your water dog for the conditions.
- Let someone know where you will be hunting and when you expect to return.
- Always carry a cellphone so communication can happen in case of an emergency.
