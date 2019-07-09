The 28th annual Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation golf outing on Wednesday, June 26 truly rocked. The event sold out, with all golfer spots filled. According to Todd Wuerger, Executive Director of the Foundation, “It was a hot day, but that’s better than the alternative. We had a Rock ‘n Roll theme and there are some great photos of our participants. It was also a chance for us to highlight the Foundation and talk about how we allocate the money we raise. We went over our goal for the event, so that speaks to the generosity of this community. We thank everyone involved.”
Foundation board member Dr. Janelle Hupp gave a presentation about one of the programs the Foundation supports — mental health first aid training. She described how one of her patients took the class and was able to intervene and prevent a potential suicide. Dr. Hupp also established a “Med Staff Match” for the outing, whereby she and 10 of her colleagues matched funds donated to the Foundation during the event.
The Foundation supports efforts within Sauk Prairie Healthcare and the communities in which it serves. In 2018, the Foundation provided:
- $67,000 for Sauk Prairie Healthcare Programs, Equipment and Facilities
- $25,000 for Nursing Scholarships
- $25,000 for Employee HERO Grants
- $73,000 for Community Health Initiatives
To learn more about the Foundation and make a gift, please visit SaukPrairieHealthcare.org/give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.