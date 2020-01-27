Vincent J. Ryan, age 98, of Lodi, Madison, Montana, Sun Prairie, Texas, Arizona, and Waunakee, Wis., passed away December 11, 2019. Vince is survived by his wife, Marie; and two sons, Jeff (Beth) and Lee (Pam).
Vince enjoyed his time with Greyhound, and later, as a partner and President of Brooks, Inc. of Sun Prairie, Wis. until his retirement in 1983.
The family will be hosting a party to toast Vince's life on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., at LAKE WISCONSIN COUNTRY CLUB, N1076 Golf Rd, Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578
Please bring tall tales and almost forgotten stories. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
