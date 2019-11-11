Morgan: Step up and run for local office
Here is something to discuss over the Holidays: why not step up and run for Local Office? Remember, you cannot complain if you don’t vote. Also, those of you lucky enough to retire or are retiring, it’s time to give back to the community that gave to you and made you the success you are today.
You know who you are. You have talent, skills, knowledge and experience that you can now share with the Community that was here for you and yours.
For the 2020 Elections, there will be four local offices on the ballot and two Board of Education vacancies.
Up for election: mayor (two-year term) and three council members at-large (two-year term). To get on the spring ballot, there are three forms required to be filed with the city clerk by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Nomination papers (signatures) may not be circulated before Dec. 1, 2019. Do not hesitate to contact the City Clerk Dawn Collins (130 S. Main Street., Lodi, WI 53555. Phone: 608-592-0713) with questions.
Lodi City Council meetings are scheduled At 7 p.m. the third Tuesday night of the month. The Common Council oversees all aspects of the city government. The Common Council is made up of six alders who are elected at-large.
The mayor, who is also elected at-large, also sits on the council and votes only to break a tie. The mayor also serves as executive officer of the city. Council members serve a two-year term which starts/ends in April.
The city provides a wide range of municipal services, including public safety (police, fire, and emergency medical service), public utilities (electric, water, and sewer), public works, parks, library and general government services.
There are two Board of Education vacancies. At large, each for a term of three years. Documents need to be delivered to the school district office located at 115 School Street, Lodi, by Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 (no later than 5:00 p.m.) this is the deadline for filing all documents to be a candidate on the ballot. (Please note the district office will be closed from Dec. 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020, please plan accordingly). (www.lodi.k12.wi.us/our-district/board-of-education/elections)
School District of Lodi Board of Education regular meetings are held on the 2nd Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. (closed session at 5:30 p.m.) at the District Office Board Meeting Room (115 School Street, Lodi, Wisconsin).
Thank you my neighbors,
Anna Morgan,
Lodi
