On Sunday Sept. 1st, The Lodi Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to three burglaries in the City of Lodi. The burglaries happened in the early morning hours when the residents were home sleeping.
At two of the burglaries entry was made thru the garage entry, after access was gained to the garages by using the garage door openers. The garage door openers were stolen from unlocked vehicles outside the home. Entry to the third residence was unsuccessful because the interior garage door was locked.
The Lodi Police Department reminds residents to lock and secure their vehicles and homes, even when the residents are home for the night.
If you have any information about the crimes or any other crime please call the Lodi Police Department at (608)592-5401 or you can remain anonymous by calling crime stoppers at 1(800)293-8477.
The crimes remain under investigation. The Lodi Police Department is being assisted by The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
