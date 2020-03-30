The Poynette School District has been doing virtual learning since March 18 and before it was implemented, the district sent home letters from each school to inform parents and guardians what was expected of the students at each grade level.
The Lodi School District began their version of virtual learning on Monday, March 30, after returning from an extended spring break.
All three school principals in the Poynette district indicated it was to be expected that students participate in the assigned coursework and communicate with their teachers on a daily basis. It was noted that teachers will be taking attendance and that students would be listed as present “as long as they engage in the learning experiences set forth by each teacher.”
If a student is sick and unable to participate, parents and guardians are still asked to call the school office so records can be updated.
The district also wanted to emphasize that not all work done during the day was to be in front of the computer. Some assignments would still be geared toward “pencil and paper activities.” It was encouraged that students in all grades spend time with family, exercise and get outdoors throughout the day.
“Students should participate in a mix of online and offline (reading/writing) activities. Student activity (recess/physical education classes) should be considered a very important part of each student’s daily routine,”Poynette Middle School Principal Jerry Pritzl wrote in his letter to parent/guardians.
High School Principal Mark Hoernke added in his letter that “physical activity is highly encouraged for all students, especially those that are not currently enrolled in a physical education class. Structure and routine are still important.”
At the elementary school level, some of the online instruction will be from the app Seesaw, which children have already set up in the classroom. This will allow teachers and students to communicate with each other to continue the educational goals.
Teachers will provide lessons through video, documents and other resources, and sent an outline of a daily schedule to follow which ensures students keep the structure of their school routine. Teachers will have office hours between 8-9 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. daily where they will be available to live chat via video with parents and students.
At the middle school level, teachers were already using the latest technology within the classroom setting as part of the daily experience.
“The familiarity students already have with these educational tools will come in handy as we move to providing a remote learning experience for our students while they are unable to attend classes at school,” Pritzl wrote.
Students were told to check their school email account regularly for any instructions from teachers. Google Classroom is being used for online services, with students posting their daily work to Infinite Campus.
Teachers can be emailed with questions at anytime, but will be available from 9-10 a.m. and 4-5 p.m. to chat live via video and answer further questions.
At the high school level, instruction will take place on various online platforms, mainly Google Classroom, with students accepting an invitation to the specific class. The tool allows students and teachers to continue two-way communication.
“Teachers will have daily tasks ready by 8 a.m. each day, and will have some form of two-way communication that needs to take place like surveys, emails, turning in assignments via email or Google Classroom and giving feedback on those assignments,” Hoernke wrote.
Teachers will be available from 10-11 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. for video chats to answer further questions.
Lodi schools return from break, start virtual learning
With all schools returning from spring break, the Lodi School District launched its virtual learning on Monday, March 30.
Administration and other staff have had about two weeks to get things into place.
“The staff planning and preparation started the week of March 16 with the development of both online lessons and lesson packets that were distributed with the device pickup on March 18,” District Administrator Chuck Pursell said. “Staff have continued to work individually and online within grade levels to be ready.”
Pursell said that the district has been in contact with others in the state who have already started their virtual learning process for guidances and other input. He feels that Lodi schools are as prepared as they can be entering the initial stages.
“However, we are also aware that this is a new experience for both staff and students on a daily basis so we are, and want to be, ready to make changes as necessary to support students and families that may struggle or have technology challenges in this new learning environment,” Pursell said.
The coming weeks will give the administration a better feel on what needs to be modified or changed.
The general idea of virtual learning is nothing new for the district as teachers and other staff members have been communicating with students, parents and guardians in a virtual format. Pursell said the only difference now is that everything will be done in that format.
“Staff seem prepared, but it is still going to be a little stressful and challenging at the start until a level of comfort on how to best plan and deliver instruction in this totally virtual world is achieved by staff, students, and parents who have to help schedule this into their individual home situation,” Pursell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.