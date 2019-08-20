UW-Madison
Nearly 7,000 students received degrees during the University of Wisconsin-Madison's spring commencement ceremonies, May 10-11, 2019.
Arlington
- Tyler Klink, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Geological Engineering, Geological Engineering
Lodi
- Peter Breunig, College of Engineering, Master of Science-Civil and Environmental Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering
- Nathan Cooper, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Computer Sciences
- Kristin Ehlert, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies
- Alexa Jacobson, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Marketing
- William Keener, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Audiology, Audiology Consortial Program with UW-Stevens Point
- Hans Klopp, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Doctor of Philosophy, Soil Science
- Ali Plac, School of Education, Master of Science-Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling, Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling
- Christina Plunkett, College of Letters and Science, Master of Arts-Library and Information Studies, Library and Information Studies
- Adam Roland, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics
Pardeeville
- Stefanie Hasse, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work
- Jordyn Mackey, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing
- Cash Otradovec, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, History, Political Science
Poynette
- Kate Boeger, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences
- Lauren Brokish, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing
- Emily Cibulka, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Kinesiology, Kinesiology
- Michelle Coenen, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing
- Kyle Gregorich, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Geological Engineering, Geological Engineering
- Olivia Kreyer, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Theatre and Drama, Theatre and Drama
- Scott Lenius, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Actuarial Science, Business: Finance, Investment and Banking, Business: Risk Management and Insurance
- Miranda McCumber, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences
