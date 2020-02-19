While the only local race on ballots Tuesday was the city of Lodi’s mayoral primary, hundreds of other area voters headed to the polls for a statewide primary.
Wisconsin’s Feb. 18 primary featured three candidates vying for a chance to move forward to the general election in April for the state Supreme Court. Incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly faced challengers Jill J. Karofsky, a Dane County Circuit Court Judge, and Ed Fallone, a Marquette Law School professor. Overall, Kelly and Karofsky garnered the most votes as Fallone was eliminated.
Across Wisconsin, the majority of voters favored Kelly, who collected 352,855 votes across the state, which was 50% of all ballots cast, according to wisconsinvote.org. Karofsky received 261,723 tallies, 37% of the overall total, while Fallone garnered 89,181 votes (13%). Kelly and Karofsky now move on to the April 7 election with the winner joining the Wisconsin Supreme Court for a 10-year term. Kelly was appointed to the court by Governor Scott Walker in 2016 to replace Justice David Prosser Jr. Currently the court holds a 5-2 conservative majority.
Locally, some areas supported Kelly with a large majority, while in other municipalities it was a closer race between him and Karofsky. In the village of Poynette, Kelly received 128 votes (48%), while Karofsky collected 106 tallies (40%) and Fallone came away with 30 ballots (11%). There were two write-ins counted in Poynette. Similarly, in Dekorra, voters chose Kelly 156 times (48%) and gave Karofsky 127 votes (39%). Fallone received 40 votes (12%) in Dekorra.
City of Lodi residents were the only ones in the area who voted more for Karofsky than Kelly. The Dane County judge received 50% of the city’s votes with 249 ballots, while Kelly gained 189 tallies (38%) and Fallone received 12% of the total with 59 votes. In the town of Lodi, the majority of voters – 57% – threw support behind Kelly, as he garnered 248 tallies there. Karofsky collected 142 (33%) and 43 ballots (10%) went to Fallone.
In Columbia County as a whole, Kelly received 50% of all votes while Karofsky collected 36% and Fallone took 13% of the total. There were 14 write-ins on ballots county-wide.
Other area primary results are listed below. The data included in this article is based on unofficial canvas totals provided by county and municipal websites.
Town of Arlington
- Kelly: 45 votes (46%)
- Karofsky: 43 votes (44%)
- Fallone: 9 (9%)
