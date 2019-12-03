The School District of Lodi is beginning the process of hiring a full-time district administrator to start work on July 1, 2020. The School Board enlisted the services of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to assist in facilitating the search process.
The School District of Lodi Board of Education is interested in gathering input from staff and the community related to the hiring of a new district administrator. A Community Survey is one of the tools being used to help gather this information from the various stakeholders in the district. The information gathered from the Community Survey will assist the board in the creation of a profile outlining the skills and characteristics sought in candidates for the position and the development of questions to be used in the interviews.
The Community Survey can be accessed beginning Dec. 2, 2019 on the School District of Lodi website, www.lodi.k12.wi.us. The link to the survey will remain open through December 15, 2019.
