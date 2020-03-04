The Lodi girls basketball team faced a daunting task in its WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game in Platteville last Friday. The Blue Devils had to find a way to slow down the top-ranked and undefeated Hillmen.
Platteville would not be denied as it ended Lodi’s season with a 75-40 decision.
“Platteville is the real deal,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “Facing a team like that, you have to bring your A game and then some. Unfortunately, this did not happen. The girls played hard, never gave up and at the end of the day, this is all I ask.”
The Blue Devils opened the postseason with a 50-34 victory over Wisconsin Dells on Feb. 25. The Lady Blue Devils finished the season 14-10 overall.
“This loss does not define our season, we had our ups and downs, but really came on at the end of the season,” Puls said.
The loss marked the end for Lodi’s senior duo of Morgan McNeill and Sam Mori.
“They are true leaders on and off the court,” Puls said.
Lodi 50
Wisconsin Dells 34
A second-half surge lifted the Blue Devils for the win over Wisconsin Dells.
The first half was very competitive. The Chiefs held a slim 24-23 lead at halftime.
The second half belonged to the Blue Devils. Their defense limited Wisconsin Dells to 10 points.
The Lady Blue Devils used a 27-10 outburst in the second half to pull away.
Lauryn Milne erupted for 19 points to lead Lodi’s offensive attack.
Jaden Kolinski scored 13 points for the Blue Devils, while Dylann Harrington added eight.
Kolinski led the way with nine rebounds, while Milne finished with eight. Kolinski also led the team with four assists and five steals.
Audra Johnson had 10 points for the Chiefs.
Platteville 75
Lodi 40
Lodi’s offense was unable to keep up with the Hillmen. They were held to their third lowest point total of the season.
Platteville set the tone in the first half. The Hillmen sprinted out to a 42-20 halftime lead. The Hillmen continued to roll in the second half. They outscored the Blue Devils 33-20 in the final 18 minutes.
After shooting 7-of-14 from the field, Milne came away with a team-high 21 points. The effort helped her go over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Kolinski finished the game with 11 points.
Milne and Kolinski both had four rebounds. Milne added three assists and five steals.
Josie Nies led the way for Platteville with 22 points, while Sami Martin and Becca Hoyer chipped in 19 and 15, respectively.
