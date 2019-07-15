George B. Robson, age 92, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 26, 1927, in Franklin Township, WI, the son of the late Roy and Violet (Primer) Robson. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Tharen; his children, Colleen Robson, Lynette Robson, Mark (Heather Leach) Robson and Eric Robson; three grandchildren; his sister, Shirley Haakenson; his brother, Bob (Angie) Robson and other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Odean. Memorial Services will be held at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 with Rev. Peace Kim presiding. A gathering with refreshments will be held after the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Lodi United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
